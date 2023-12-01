Portal offer: Middle Tennessee offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge
Middle Tennessee State becomes the first program to have two outgoing players hold public offers from Virginia Tech.
Offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge picked up an opportunity from the Orange and Maroon last night, joining linebacker Sam Brumfield.
Originally a Class of 2022 players out of Royston (Ga.) Franklin County High School, the former two-star prospect picked MTSU over Army (notable, since the offensive line coach who offered him, Brent Davis, is now an analyst at Virginia Tech), Wake Forest, East Carolina, Liberty, and several other mid-majors.
Rutledge started about half the games (while contributing in nearly all) as a true freshman for the Blue Raiders, and was named to the All-Conference USA freshman team. He was the full-time starter at right guard this year, and while PFF scored him as just an OK run-blocker, he had an elite pass-blocking score of 82.3. The Middle offensive line struggled to find overall success despite Rutledge's individual performances, coming in No. 94 nationally in yards/rush and No. 106 in sacks allowed per game.
Since entering the Portal, Rutledge has also received opportunities from Georgia Tech and Liberty. He will have three years to play two at his next program.
