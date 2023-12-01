Middle Tennessee State becomes the first program to have two outgoing players hold public offers from Virginia Tech. Offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge picked up an opportunity from the Orange and Maroon last night, joining linebacker Sam Brumfield.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBWaXJnaW5p YSBUZWNoISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoYnJl bnRkYXZpcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hicmVudGRhdmlz PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZXNEdk5xUmIxZSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2VzRHZOcVJiMWU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFJlZPCf kqsgKEBLZXlsYW4zMDEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v S2V5bGFuMzAxL3N0YXR1cy8xNzMwNDU2Mzg0ODU0OTc4NjI3P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Originally a Class of 2022 players out of Royston (Ga.) Franklin County High School, the former two-star prospect picked MTSU over Army (notable, since the offensive line coach who offered him, Brent Davis, is now an analyst at Virginia Tech), Wake Forest, East Carolina, Liberty, and several other mid-majors. Rutledge started about half the games (while contributing in nearly all) as a true freshman for the Blue Raiders, and was named to the All-Conference USA freshman team. He was the full-time starter at right guard this year, and while PFF scored him as just an OK run-blocker, he had an elite pass-blocking score of 82.3. The Middle offensive line struggled to find overall success despite Rutledge's individual performances, coming in No. 94 nationally in yards/rush and No. 106 in sacks allowed per game. Since entering the Portal, Rutledge has also received opportunities from Georgia Tech and Liberty. He will have three years to play two at his next program.