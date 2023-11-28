Linebacker was at times a problem area for Virginia Tech in 2023. The Hokies are seeking upgrades out of the Transfer Portal.

Brumfield played just one year at Middle, joining the Blue Raiders after three seasons at Northwest Mississippi Community College. Since he has not redshirted - but 2020 does not count against anyone's eligibility - he has two years to play one at his next stop. He was able to enter the Portal today after head coach Rick Stockstill was fired.

For MTSU this Fall, he led the way with 81 tackles, was third on the team with 6.5 tackles for loss, and even led i sacks from the LB position with 3.5 (three defensive ends tied right behind him with 3.0 sacks apiece). PFF approved of his play, as he was the third-highest rated player on the MTSU defense, and was an elite run defender (while he struggled in coverage).

Conference USA has yet to name its 2023 all-league teams, but given his importance on an above-average defense, it's likely he'll receive some sort of honors. The 5-11, 226-pounder will be a coveted target for teams looking to upgrade at LB.

Arizona State, Cal, and Houston are the other Power-5 programs to hop into the mix for the Mississippi native so far.