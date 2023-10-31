With coaching changes availing the Portal to some players before the window technically opens, the Hokies have wasted no time in offering Michigan State offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock.

Blackstock, a 6-5, 310-pounder, was in his first year in East Lansing this Fall. However, he's no youngster: a transfer from Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College, he's a junior in eligibility. Having appeared in just four games this season, Blackstock can retain his redshirt and have RS Junior eligibility at his next stop. He is able to enter the Portal because MSU fired head coach Mel Tucker in the wake of his sexual harassment allegations.

Originally from Covington (Ga.) Newton, Blackstock picked the Spartans over Florida, Florida State, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina (where he took an official visit), and many others out of junior college. He was a four-star Juco in the 2023 class.

This time around, Arkansas, Kansas, and West Virginia are among the recent programs to hop into the mix to land him.