Offensive line remains priority No. 1 for the Hokies' coaching staff in the Transfer Portal. Houston offensive lineman Tyler Johnson is the latest recipient of an opportunity to finish his career in Blacksburg.

Johnson was originally a four-star prospect out of Conroe (Texas) Oak Ridge who signed with Texas, and then transferred to play for the Cougars, as he has done for the past two years. He redshirted in 2019, saw sparing action in 2020, and didn't play at all in 2021 for the Longhorns, but has been a full-time starter each of the past two years in Houston. The Cougs had the No. 50 rushing offense (4.59 yards/run) and No. 93 (3.92) in 2022 and 2023, respectively. They were No. 49 (1.77 sacks/game) and No. 86 (2.25) in protection.

Johnson was one of the highest-graded players on the entire team, though, with a 60.6 run-block grade and 80.0 in pass blocking, according to PFF. It's worth noting that the only game he missed entirely was one of the Cougs' worst up front, rushing for just 3.0 yards per carry and allowing four sacks against a bad UCF defense.

Johnson has already spent five years in college, and will have one year to play one at his next stop. Colorado, Maryland, and Texas Tech are his other Power-5 transfer options thus far.