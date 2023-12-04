The Hokies continue to cast a wide offer net in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Georgia State offensive lineman Montavious Cunningham is the latest to pick up pursuit from the Orange and Maroon.

Cunningham was originally a Class of 2021 prospect out of Athens (Ga.) Clarke Central. The three-star picked GSU, his only publicized offer, and has been there for three years.

He got one game of action while redshirting in 2021, then started four games as a redshirt freshman. This Fall, he was a full-time starter at right tackle until he missed the season finale against Old Dominion. PFF considered him the team's second-best run blocker (66.7 grade, precisely average) and fifth-best pass protector. The Panthers finished 56th nationally in rushing (4.44 yards/carry), and 19th in protecting the passer, allowing just 1.25 sacks per game.

Cunningham will have two years to play two at the next program he chooses. UNC Charlotte is the only other program to offer at this stage.