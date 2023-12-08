Will the Hokies need to land a running back out of the NCAA Transfer Portal? In case they do, Duke's Jaquez Moore is now on the board.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

The 5-10, 201-pounder entered the Transfer Portal earlier this week. Originally a Class of 2021 prospect out of Live Oak (Fla.) Suwanee, the three-star picked the Blue Devils over Georgia Southern.

He has played nearly every game over the past three years - meaning he'll have two years to play one at whichever schools he opts for as a transfer destination. In 33 career games, he has 186 carries for 1121 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has also caught 11 passes for 145 yards. This Fall, he split time with starter Jordan Waters, earning about a third of the team's running back carries (Waters got just under half). PFF graded him at 67.5 overall, but 73.6 carrying the rock. At 5-10, 201 pounds, he's equally capable of toting between the tackles and testing outside to break for big plays.

The question becomes whether the staff's offer is more in anticipation of start Bhayshul Tuten heading to the NFL, or merely a contingency plan (that they don't have to act further on) in case Tuten does depart. If Tuten and Malachi Thomas are around, it's hard to see many carries for Moore.

Arkansas and Indiana are his other Power-5 options at this point.