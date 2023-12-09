Defensive line depth is among the top priorities for the Hokies' coaching staff in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Alabama DE/DT Isaiah Hastings is the latest to pick upa transfer opportunity from the Orange and Maroon.

The 6-4, 290-pounder signed with the Tide in the 2022 class, but has only seen the field once in two years in Tuscaloosa. A product of Clearwater (Fla.) International Academy, he's a Toronto native who played with Hokies freshman Ishmael Findlayter when they were growing up. Hastings will have three years to play three at his next stop.

While he has yet to make an impact on the college level, Hastings was a Rivals250 prospect out of high school, and his 290-pound size could be what the Hokies need, given the graduation of three of their top five interior linemen.

Boston College, Illinois, Michigan State, and Washington are the other Power-5 programs that Hastings has announced opportunities from. Virginia Tech should have a strong chance to reel him in with the right recruiting pitch.