Brumfield played just one year at Middle, joining the Blue Raiders after three seasons at Northwest Mississippi Community College. Since he has not redshirted - but 2020 does not count against anyone's eligibility - he has two years to play one at his next stop.

For MTSU this Fall, he led the way with 81 tackles, was third on the team with 6.5 tackles for loss, and even led in sacks from the LB position with 3.5 (three defensive ends tied right behind him with 3.0 sacks apiece). PFF approved of his play, as he was the third-highest rated player on the MTSU defense, and was an elite run defender (while he struggled in coverage).

He picked the Hokies over Arizona State, Cal, and Houston, among others.