PJ Hall set to make college decision
Virginia Tech will find out its fate with a top remaining hoops target this week. 2020 power forward PJ Hall of Roebuck (S.C.) Dorian will make his choice Thursday.
Four-star forward PJ Hall will make his college decision on Thursday at 3:45pm EST, his coach tells @Rivals. Will decide between Clemson and Virginia Tech.https://t.co/voMJujtpn1— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) October 21, 2019
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news