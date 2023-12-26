After he finished strong in Duke's bowl game - a sack and two quarterback hurries - defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles is Hokie-bound.

With the book closed on his Blue Devils career, Peebles's stats from his time in Durham are impressive. In 39 games across four seasons, he totaled 88 tackles, 14.5 for loss with 7.5 sacks. He broke up three passes and forced two fumbles, recovering one. Better yet, his top season in Durham came this year: precisely half of those career tackles, 9.5 TFLs and 5.0 sacks, two of the PBUs and one of the forced fumbles, plus the recovery.

According to Conor O'Neill of Devils illustrated, the eye test matched the stats.