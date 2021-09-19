Patrick Wesssler is a Hokie!

The true seven-footer is on his official visit, but gave work to Mike Young and the Hokies before leaving town.

Wessler is a three-star ranked the No. 28 center prospect in the country. A back-to-basket bigman, he also has the ability to stretch the floor with a decent jump shot, and is a solid distributor from the block.

He took his official visit to Blacksburg this weekend, and while other recent official visitors left town without making pledges, the staff didn't want him to leave blacksburg without making his pledge, and he did just that.

He becomes the Hokies' second Class of 2022 commitment, joining South Carolina three-star wing MJ Collins. Mike Young and Co. are still seeking a point guard and more talent around the perimeter to close out the group, with two or three spots still on offer.



