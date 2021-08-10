Oscar Shadley named to preseason Mannelly Award watchlist

LAKE BLUFF, ILLINIOIS – Virginia Tech junior long snapper Oscar Shadley was among the 31 players listed on the 2021 Patrick Manelly Award watch list on Monday. The award is named for NFL long snapper Patrick Manelly who enjoyed a 16-year professional career with the Chicago Bears. Manelly helped found the award in 2019 to honor the game’s unsung special teams heroes, the long snappers.

Shadley (6-0, 265) has played in 35 games since his arrival on campus in 2018. The saw duty in nine games for the Hokies in 2020. The former U.S. Army All-American was ranked as the top long snapper in the nation out of high school by Rubio Long Snapping.

Ten semifinalists for the 2021 Patrick Manelly Award will be announced on November 15, which will narrow to three finalists on November 29. The third winner of the honor will be announced at a dinner in Lake Bluff, Illinois on December 11.



