{{ timeAgo('2022-08-31 13:31:15 -0500') }} football

Opponent first look: Pittsburgh

Tim Sullivan
Is Pitt the team that made easy work of most of the Coastal Division last year? Or is a Pickett-less team bound to a step back?

Probably a little bit of both!

Not around to terrorize the Hokies anymore
Not around to terrorize the Hokies anymore (USA TODAY Sports Images)

The basics

VT @ Pitt, Saturday, October 8 • TBD

2021 record: 11-3 (7-1 ACC)

Total offense: 6.37 yards/play (No. 25 nationally)
• Scoring offense: 41.4 PPG (No. 3)
• Pass efficiency: 161.14 (No. 8)
• Rushing: 3.98 yards/play (No. 84)

Total defense: 5.06 yards/play (No. 21)
• Scoring defense: 23.6 (No. 42)
• Pass efficiency defense: 131.74 (No. 58)
• Rush defense: 2.65 yards/play (No. 3)

All-ACC (italicized = departed): QB Kenny Pickett (1st), WR Jordan Addison (1st), DT Calijah Kancey (1st), TE Lucas Krull (2nd), OL Carter Warren (2nd), DE Habbakuk Baldonado (2nd), LB SirVocea Dennis (2nd), S Brandon Hill (2nd), RB Jordan Addison (3rd), OL Gabe Huoy (3rd), OL Marcus Minor (3rd), PK Sam Scarton (3rd), TE Gavin Bartholomew (HM), OL Jake Kradel (HM), OL Owen Drexel (HM), DE Deslin Alexandre (HM), LB Phil Campbell (HM), LB John Petrishen (HM), CB Damarri Mathis (HM), S Eric Hallett (HM), LS Cal Adomitis (HM)

The big picture

{{ article.author_name }}