Opponent first look: Pittsburgh
Is Pitt the team that made easy work of most of the Coastal Division last year? Or is a Pickett-less team bound to a step back?
Probably a little bit of both!
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The basics
VT @ Pitt, Saturday, October 8 • TBD
2021 record: 11-3 (7-1 ACC)
Total offense: 6.37 yards/play (No. 25 nationally)
• Scoring offense: 41.4 PPG (No. 3)
• Pass efficiency: 161.14 (No. 8)
• Rushing: 3.98 yards/play (No. 84)
Total defense: 5.06 yards/play (No. 21)
• Scoring defense: 23.6 (No. 42)
• Pass efficiency defense: 131.74 (No. 58)
• Rush defense: 2.65 yards/play (No. 3)
All-ACC (italicized = departed): QB Kenny Pickett (1st), WR Jordan Addison (1st), DT Calijah Kancey (1st), TE Lucas Krull (2nd), OL Carter Warren (2nd), DE Habbakuk Baldonado (2nd), LB SirVocea Dennis (2nd), S Brandon Hill (2nd), RB Jordan Addison (3rd), OL Gabe Huoy (3rd), OL Marcus Minor (3rd), PK Sam Scarton (3rd), TE Gavin Bartholomew (HM), OL Jake Kradel (HM), OL Owen Drexel (HM), DE Deslin Alexandre (HM), LB Phil Campbell (HM), LB John Petrishen (HM), CB Damarri Mathis (HM), S Eric Hallett (HM), LS Cal Adomitis (HM)
The big picture
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news