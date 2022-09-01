News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-01 16:29:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Opponent first look: Miami

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Miami has a ton of preseason hype for a team that finished last season 7-5 (and ultimately withdrew from its bowl game rather than face down Washington State with a short-handed roster) and fired its coach. Is it justified? Or are a name and a narrative doing too much work?

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The basics

VT v. Miami, Saturday, October 15 • TBD

2021 record: 7-5 (5-3 ACC)

Total offense: 6.13 yards/play (No. 44 nationally)
• Scoring offense: 34.1 PPG (No. 23)
• Pass efficiency: 150.38 (No. 28)
• Rushing: 3.69 yards/play (No. 98)

Total defense: 5.40 yards/play (No. 47)
• Scoring defense: 28.4 (No. 84)
• Pass efficiency defense: 132.09 (No. 61)
• Rush defense: 3.89 yards/play (No. 48)

All-ACC (italicized = departed): WR Charleston Rambo (2nd), OL DJ Scaife (2nd), P Lou Hedley (2nd), RB Jaylan Knighton (HM), OL Zion Nelson (HM), CB Tyrique Stevenson (HM), S James Williams (HM), K Andy Borregales (HM)

The big picture

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}