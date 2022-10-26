News More News
football

Opponent first look: Duke

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Whereas most of the teams in the Hokies' stretch run are at or below preseason expectations, the Blue Devils have exceeded theirs.

Duke sits 5-3, with a 2-2 record in the ACC. Modest accomplishments, certainly, but more than was expected in preseason. More importantly, VT is in no position to look down its nose at a winning record.

The basics

VT v Duke, TBD Saturday Sept. 12 • Television TBD

2022 record: 5-3 (2-2 ACC)

Total offense: 6.31 yards/play (No. 38 nationally)
• Scoring offense: 34.4 PPG (No. 33)
• Pass efficiency: 138.62 (No. 64)
• Rushing: 5.38 yards/play (No. 19)

Total defense: 5.67 yards/play (No. 83)
• Scoring defense: 22.1 (No. 40)
• Pass efficiency defense: 140.09 (No. 97)
• Rush defense: 3.83 yards/play (No. 48)

ACC positional Players of the Week: DB Jalen Stinson (Sept. 12), DB Brandon Johnson (Oct. 24), K Todd Pelino (Oct. 24)

The big picture

