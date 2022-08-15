Opponent first look: Boston College
The Hokies' first two games of the 2022 season will take place under the lights, with Boston College visiting Lane Stadium for the home opener.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The basics
VT v Boston College, 8 p.m. Saturday Sept. 10 ACC Network
2021 record: 6-6 (2-6 ACC)
Total offense: 5.35 yards/play (No. 94 nationally)
• Scoring offense: 24.7 PPG (No. 93)
• Pass efficiency: 123.72 (No. 98)
• Rushing: 4.11 yards/play (No. 74)
Total defense: 5.43 yards/play (No. 52)
• Scoring defense: 22.2 (No. 31)
• Pass efficiency defense: 123.01 (No. 28)
• Rush defense: 4.53 yards/play (No. 94)
All-ACC (italicized = departed): OL Zion Johnson (1st), OL Alec Lindstrom (1st), RB Pat Garwo (2nd), OL Christian Mahogany (2nd), CB Josh DeBerry (2nd), WR Zay Flowers (3rd), OL Ben Petrula (3rd), CB Brandon Sebastian (3rd), TE Trae Berry (HM), OL Tyler Vrabel (HM), DE Marcus Valdez (HM), S Jaiden Woodbey (HM)
The big picture
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news