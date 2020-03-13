News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-13 10:39:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Oladokun names seven favorites

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Tampa (Fla.) Gaither cornerback Jordan Oladokun has a wide range of scholarship offers, but seven programs are standing out.

At this stage, the Class of 2021 three-star is ready to name his top group, and the Hokies make the cut.

If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}