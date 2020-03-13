Oladokun names seven favorites
Tampa (Fla.) Gaither cornerback Jordan Oladokun has a wide range of scholarship offers, but seven programs are standing out.
At this stage, the Class of 2021 three-star is ready to name his top group, and the Hokies make the cut.
TOP 7! God thank you for putting me in a position to support my family🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/y4w63bRXVY— Jordan Oladokun (@JordanOladokun) March 12, 2020
