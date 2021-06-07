 HokieHaven - Ohio tight end enjoys first taste of Blacksburg
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-07 08:09:10 -0500') }} football

Ohio tight end enjoys first taste of Blacksburg

Tim Sullivan
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com.

Virginia Tech is on the hunt for a second tight end to join Harrison Saint Germain in the 2022 class. A top target made his way to Blacksburg for the opening weekend of official visit season.

Liberty Township (Ohio) Lakota East three-star Charlie Kenrich has some family connections back to Southwest Virginia, but got to see the Hokies' football; program from the inside for the first time.

Kenrich got comfortable in the Beamer Barn
Kenrich got comfortable in the Beamer Barn (Courtesy Charlie Kenrich)

