Offers stacking up for Denzel Aberdeen

Denzel Aberdeen had a terrific high school season in Florida and it carried over into the summer with his Southeast Elite team. After entering the travel season with no high-major offers, he collected several this summer with other high-major programs still showing interest.

Georgia Tech: “It’s a nice program. The coach has told me everything about the program. It seems like a nice place. I like the coaching staff. It’s obviously in the ACC, so it’s in a great conference. It’s a great education, too.”

Oklahoma: “I like them, too. I’ve seen their coach when he was with Loyola and what he did with that program. I was happy when he got that job and I like his plans for his program. They have a great coaching staff.”

Ole Miss: “They also have a great coaching staff. They were one of the first high-major schools to offer me. I’ve seen them play before and I like their playing style too. They play fast and share the ball.”

Texas Tech: “I like coach (Corey) Williams. They play hard, they play fast, and they play together. They have great facilities out there for all the training they do.

Virginia Tech: “It’s also a nice place. I like the coaching staff and I like their playing style. It’s a great school.”