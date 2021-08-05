Offers stacking up for Denzel Aberdeen
Denzel Aberdeen had a terrific high school season in Florida and it carried over into the summer with his Southeast Elite team. After entering the travel season with no high-major offers, he collected several this summer with other high-major programs still showing interest.
Florida and Minnesota are the most recent offers for the 6-foot-4 point guard. Before those offers came in, programs such as Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech jumped in. Baylor, Dayton, Georgia and Tennessee have also shown varying levels of interest.
IN HIS OWN WORDS:
Georgia Tech: “It’s a nice program. The coach has told me everything about the program. It seems like a nice place. I like the coaching staff. It’s obviously in the ACC, so it’s in a great conference. It’s a great education, too.”
Oklahoma: “I like them, too. I’ve seen their coach when he was with Loyola and what he did with that program. I was happy when he got that job and I like his plans for his program. They have a great coaching staff.”
Ole Miss: “They also have a great coaching staff. They were one of the first high-major schools to offer me. I’ve seen them play before and I like their playing style too. They play fast and share the ball.”
Texas Tech: “I like coach (Corey) Williams. They play hard, they play fast, and they play together. They have great facilities out there for all the training they do.
Virginia Tech: “It’s also a nice place. I like the coaching staff and I like their playing style. It’s a great school.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Aberdeen mentioned he wants to wait until after his final event with Southeast Elite this weekend before he starts to trim his list and plot visits. He maintains he’s still open to all schools and listening to everyone’s pitch.
Look for Ole Miss to be strongly positioned to earn one of those visits as the Rebels were the first high-major program to get involved here. Oklahoma is another one that should remain in the mix as he’s very familiar with what new Sooners coach Porter Moser has accomplished in recent years.
And with the newest offer coming in from the Gators, look for Mike White and the Florida staff to have a say in this one before it’s over.