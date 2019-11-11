Virginia Tech's second commitment in the Class of 2021 is in. Florence (S.C.) West athlete Nykelius Johnson has committed.

I would like to take this opportunity to announce that I will be continuing my education and my football career at Virginia Tech💯. Thank you to @CoachFuente , @CoachShibestVT , and @CoachJJWFHS . Let’s go Hokies. @CoachMitchellVT 🏈🔥 pic.twitter.com/BWl6KmLCih

The 6-0, 180-pounder camped in Blacksburg over the Summer, and earned his offer at that time. VT was first - and since he didn't visit many other programs, only - to offer him. Johnson is capable of lining up as a defensive back or wide receiver at the next level.

