News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-11 19:17:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Nykelius Johnson is a Hokie

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's second commitment in the Class of 2021 is in. Florence (S.C.) West athlete Nykelius Johnson has committed.

The 6-0, 180-pounder camped in Blacksburg over the Summer, and earned his offer at that time. VT was first - and since he didn't visit many other programs, only - to offer him. Johnson is capable of lining up as a defensive back or wide receiver at the next level.

• Take a look at the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Johnson in the fold.
• What will he bring on the field? Take a look at his junior highlights to find out.
• Chat about the commitment and all things Hokies recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler.

Stay tuned for much more to come on his commitment.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}