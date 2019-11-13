From the film room: Nykelius Johnson
Virginia Tech added its second Class of 2021 commitment Monday with a pledge from West Florence (S.C.) athlete Nykelius Johnson.
The 6-0, 180-pound high school running back/defensive back put together a strong junior year. How will it translate to college? We go to the film to find out.
Film
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news