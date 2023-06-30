Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Jenkins, a three-star ranked the No. 11 rising senior in the Commonwealth and the No. 70 cornerback nationally, at one point also included Ole Miss and Pittsburgh among his finalists, but did not include them on decision day. He saw Blacksburg on his official visit over the weekend, and that sealed his choice.

Jenkins had initially planned to make a commitment back in March - and Virginia Tech would have been the choice then, too - but delayed to go through a bit more of the process. That included unofficial visits to a number of his contenders, but none was able to catch the Orange and Maroon. The connections between Fontel Mines and the Richmond area proved crucial. So too did the presence of four former Springers on the Hokies' roster, including freshmen Takye Heath and Braylon Johns, who were Jenkins's teammates in the Fall.

With his commitment, the VT class rises from No. 42 to No. 37 (tied with Syracuse, though with three fewer commitments) nationally.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Jenkins's commitment.