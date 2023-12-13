Class of 2026 quarterback Noah Grubbs may have recently earned an offer from North Carolina, but Virginia Tech was the first Power Five program to offer the 6-4, 205-pound four-star pro-style gunslinger of Lake Mary, Florida, and early in his recruitment, Grubbs has already established a special connection to head coach Brent Pry and the Hokies program.

“Virginia Tech was the first school to believe in me,” he said. “[Offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen] has been extremely great."

Now a four-star and the No. 33 overall prospect in the nation, Grubbs has seen his process take off since the Hokies got it rolling. There should be plenty of competition as his recruitment continues for the next two-plus years.