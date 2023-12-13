Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Noah Grubbs developing bonds with the Hokies

Lee Wardlaw
Hokie Haven staff

Class of 2026 quarterback Noah Grubbs may have recently earned an offer from North Carolina, but Virginia Tech was the first Power Five program to offer the 6-4, 205-pound four-star pro-style gunslinger of Lake Mary, Florida, and early in his recruitment, Grubbs has already established a special connection to head coach Brent Pry and the Hokies program.

“Virginia Tech was the first school to believe in me,” he said. “[Offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen] has been extremely great."

Now a four-star and the No. 33 overall prospect in the nation, Grubbs has seen his process take off since the Hokies got it rolling. There should be plenty of competition as his recruitment continues for the next two-plus years.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement