Noah Clark got to know the Hokies during spring ball
Lee Wardlaw
Hokie Haven staff
Noah Clark has already had several experiences at Virginia Tech, but three visits wasn't enough for the 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive tackle.
Clark was back in Blacksburg on March 30 for an exciting trip to Blacksburg. He took in the scenery of the football facility and campus, met with the coaches, and observed spring practice, watching the Hokies prepared for what should be a massive 2024 season campaign as Brent Pry enters his third season with the program.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.