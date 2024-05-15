Noah Clark has already had several experiences at Virginia Tech, but three visits wasn't enough for the 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive tackle.

Clark was back in Blacksburg on March 30 for an exciting trip to Blacksburg. He took in the scenery of the football facility and campus, met with the coaches, and observed spring practice, watching the Hokies prepared for what should be a massive 2024 season campaign as Brent Pry enters his third season with the program.