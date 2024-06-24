Advertisement
Noah Chambers is a Hokie!

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies' second commitment Sunday afternoon came from Maryland linebacker Noah Chambers.

A product of powerhouse program Hyattsville DeMatha, Chambers has long leaned toward the Orange and Maroon, and made his pick official after his official visit this weekend.

The 6-2, 205-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 28 rising senior in the Old Line State. His pledge was the Hokies' ninth of 2025 (and just third from outside Virginia - though obviously the DMV region is firmly within the footprint). It raises the team recruiting ranking to No. 54 nationally.

Stay tuned for much more to come on his pledge.

