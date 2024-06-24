Noah Chambers is a Hokie!
The Hokies' second commitment Sunday afternoon came from Maryland linebacker Noah Chambers.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
A product of powerhouse program Hyattsville DeMatha, Chambers has long leaned toward the Orange and Maroon, and made his pick official after his official visit this weekend.
The 6-2, 205-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 28 rising senior in the Old Line State. His pledge was the Hokies' ninth of 2025 (and just third from outside Virginia - though obviously the DMV region is firmly within the footprint). It raises the team recruiting ranking to No. 54 nationally.
• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team recruiting rankings with Chambers in the fold.
Stay tuned for much more to come on his pledge.
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---