Linebacker Dylan Rivers - who started much of the year when heathy, but missed significant portions of it - seems an obvious choice to be a factor here. In fact, he and Hollifield seem the more likely Hokie linebackers to make the season-end lists (though Ashby will play a significant role for the team as well).



Floyd's presence on the fourth team is close to snub territory. One of the few consistent performers on the Hokie defense last year, he was integral to what success they did have, and - while not blameless - not particularly responsible for the struggles. A fellow member of the secondary (perhaps whip linebacker Khalil Ladler or highest-graded returning cornerback Bryce Watts) could join him on a four-deep all-conference team in 2019.



The defensive line is virtually unknown for the Hokies, at least from the outsider's perspective, but an incoming player, such as junior college defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford or linebacker/defensive end Amare Barno, could make enough of an impact to join the list.

On offense, Hazelton could be slated for a massive year in the absence of last year's No. 2 target, Eric Kumah. A first-team choice (especially as the primary deep threat for an offense whose quarterback is reliant on stretching the field deep) isn't out of the question, even in a league with lots of pass-catching talent. On the other hand, sophomore Tre Turner had a nice debut as the No. 3 option, and could do enough moving up to No. 2 to get on an all-league list.

A major step forward for the offensive line could see more than two selections for all-conference teams, and could slot the two recognized talents, Dzansi and Darrisaw, even higher on the lists than these projections. If Brock Hoffman ultimately wins his immediate eligibility appeal, he's a candidate as well. The line's improvement would also be helpful for seeing a running back earn some sort of honor.