Virginia Tech’s lone projected NBA Draft pick is in: wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker was picked No. 17 by the Brooklyn Nets, who are expected to deal him to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Alexander-Walker opted to go pro after a sophomore year in which he scored 16.2 points and grabbed 4.1 rebounds per game, and led Virginia Tech to its third-straight NCAA Tournament. VT ahead never been to the Big Dance three years in a row.

A borderline five-star prospect out of Ontario, NAW ultimately finished as the highest-ranked recruit in the Buzz Williams era. With his selection tonight, he’s finally completed the process of living up to - if not exceeding - that hype.