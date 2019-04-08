Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Mike Young's tenure at Virginia Tech will have to begin with a new centerpiece than the Hokies had in the past two seasons: star wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker has announced he'll enter the NBA Draft, and hire an agent in the process, which means a return to college is not an option.

In his two years wearing the Orange and Maroon, NAW was among the most heavily-used players. He notched a team-leading 550 points in 2018-19, and was fourth with 352 during his freshman year.

All told, he started all 67 games over the past two seasons, making 46.4% of his field goals (38.3% of three-pointers) en route to his 902 points. He also recorded 266 rebounds and 127 assists in his college career.

A near-five-star prospect from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, the native of Toronto, Ontario will go down in Hokie history as one of the finest players to wear the colors, even if he only ultimately did so for two seasons.