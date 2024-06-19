Incoming third-year head coach Brent Pry and his Virginia Tech Hokies just recently welcomed 6-foot-3, 185-pound four-star safety Quentin Reddish of Independence High School in Charlotte into the program, but the Class of 2024 four-star ranked No. 35 at the position in the nation for the cycle could just be the beginning of the family’s impact on the program, as 5-foot-11, 185-pound little brother Nick Reddish, a Class of 2026 sophomore who also stars for Patriots, was just recently tendered an offer from Tech on March 23 and already has strong feeling towards the Hokies.

Hokie Haven talked all things Tech with the younger Reddish in a lengthy, exclusive interview with the younger Reddish, who has also earned offers from Notre Dame, Missouri, Southern Cal, Wake Forest, and several local and area Group of Five programs, like Charlotte, Connecticut, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, and Troy.