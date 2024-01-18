Virginia Tech has offered Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School 2025 tight end Mike Tyler. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, West Virginia, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Liberty, South Carolina State

The latest

Given his film, it's surprising that Tyler only has the number of offers that he does - when it makes the rounds among college coaches, he's liable to blowup into a major prospect. Getting in the door early allows the Hokies to build some bonds before that happens, and the fact that his lead recruiter is tight ends coach Stu Holt means that he's getting some knowledge of the Hokies' plans at the tight end position mixed in with the recruiting pitches. Getting him to campus for a visit ASAP is a priority for the staff going forward.

Film

Game breakdown

Hall is a catch-first tight end, but he's different from most high school players with that profile. Largely, he actually plays a modern tight end role at the high school level, alternating split out, in the slot, h-back, and hand-in-dirt positioning on various downs. Because of that, he's going to have less adaptation time at the next level in comparison to players who are exclusively big receivers or exclusively end-of-line-blockers (which is nearly every other TE). He relishes his blocking assignments, both at the point of attack and working to the second level. He's a very smooth pass-catcher, and has surprising agility for a guy with his polish blocking. He's a good straight-line athlete, as well, and while some of the fluidity and speed may diminish as he gets big enough to be an every-down player at the next level, the total package here should have college coaches around the country calling soon.