Virginia Tech has offered Garner (N.C.) South Garner 2024 defensive tackle Nnamdi Ogboko and 2026 offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko.
Here's a quick look at them.
The latest
Most but not all schools that have offered Nnamdi have followed through with an opportunity for his younger brother. It may not be strictly necessary to offer both to land the elder brother (or the younger one), but at this stage the Hokies' tradition of landing sets of brothers is a selling point on top of the opportunity for a massive 2024 defensive tackle and a talented 2026 offensive lineman. Getting them to town together this Summer will be a priority for the staff, and if all goes well at that time, VT may well be on top for both.
Other offers
Boston College, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Rutgers, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, East Carolina, James Madison, Western Kentucky, Dartmouth
Film
Other offers
Florida, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, James Madison
Film
----
---