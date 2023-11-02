Virginia Tech has offered Ridgely (Md.) North Carolina 2025 cornerback Zymear Smith. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia, Indiana, Penn State, Pittsburgh, East Carolina, Marshall, Old Dominion, Temple

The latest

Smith plays in a relatively unscouted area on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, but still has nearly a dozen offers at this stage. That speaks to his talent - but also to the fact that taking over pole position and landing him won't be simple. Getting him on a visit for the final regular-season home game against NC State would be ideal, but a player who's just blown up in the past week-plus is reasonably early in his recruitment. VT's Maryland flavor to the staff should allow them to have staying power, particularly if the season continues to go well.

Film

Game breakdown

Smith shows incredible quickness on film, and while there should definitely be caveats about strength of competition - the opponents often look straight-up bad - his ability to blaze by most athletes at his level is notable. Playing a hybrid role on offense (mostly WR, but also plenty of RB), his lateral quickness and ability to see openings and get to them is impressive. On defense, he plays mostly safety, even though his body type probably points toward corner in the long run. He's an absolute ballhawk - which could see him be a deep FS with exclusively coverage responsibilities - and reading the game isn't ever going to be an issue. Refining his technique and some of his eye discipline will allow him to be a solid player in the long run.