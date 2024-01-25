Virginia Tech has offered Anderson (S.C.) Westside 2025 athlete Zeke Marshall. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

West Virginia, Appalachian State, Charlotte, East Carolina

The latest

Although he has impressive film - and has made the rounds with visits - Virginia Tech is a very early program on the board for Marshall. He has picked up some mid-major offers since the VT opportunity came through, but only West Virginia beat the Orange and Maroon to the punch. He has been to Morgantown already this Winter for a junior day, and while he isn't scheduled to see Blacksburg this weekend, an offseason trip to campus should allow the Hokies to make a serious statement. VT has recruited upstate South Carolina very well (at least when hometown Clemson isn't seriously involved).

Film

Game breakdown

Marshall is a big safety, both in terms of height and how he has begun to fill out that frame. His long legs allow him to cover plenty of ground, and while it doesn't look like he's moving fast (as is often the case for long-legged guys), he closes space extremely quickly. Making that speed even more effective is the fact that he has solid instincts to be in the right place at the right time. He has the knowledge and athleticism to play as a deep-half safety, though in the long run he may grow into an elite coverage linebacker. He likes to make very physical tackles, and he doesn't have elite change-of-direction because of the length of his limbs (though as his body fills out, that can also change). As a safety, he's an interesting prospect because of his height. As a linebacker, he could be an elite prospect because of his athleticism.