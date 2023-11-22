Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) St. Alban's 2026 athlete Zahir Cobb. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College

The latest

Cobb just picked up his first offer from Boston College on Monday, and the Hokies followed suit shortly thereafter. That makes him a little under-the-radar at this stage - though both BC and VT are bellwether programs that encourage other big-timers to take a close look and usually offer. The Hokies' connections in the DC area should pay dividends here, though it's worth noting that Cobb's direct contact with lead recruiter Elijah Brooks mostly took place starting with his visit to Blacksburg over the weekend, so the link is still relatively fresh.

Film

Game breakdown

Cobb is skinny, and not really an immediate-burst sort of athlete (though as his legs get stronger, he should be able to improve that first-step quickness). He can build up a head of steam to impressive top speed, and he uses his craftiness to allow himself to beat opponents to the spot before he gets up to that speed. He's primarily a shuffle-technique style of corner who uses his long limbs and game awareness to make plays. He also turns his hips pretty fluidly, which should serve him as his body matures. As a wideout, his long arms allow him to make plays over and around defensive backs, and he likes to lope downfield to make yardage after the catch.