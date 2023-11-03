Virginia Tech has offered Burtonsville (Md.) Paint Branch 2025 defensive end Yvan Kemajou. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Charlotte

The latest

Kemajou is a certified sleeper. Playing for a lesser-scouted program in the DC suburbs, and at a couple different positions, he had only one offer before the Hokies hopped into the mix, that from Charlotte. That means it's very early in his recruitment, with no publicized visits under his belt yet, either. The Hokies should be able to get him to town soon - possibly for the home finale, depending on how his team's playoff run goes - and begin to build a relationship beyond Elijah Brooks's connections in the region.

Film

Game breakdown

Kemajou plays tight end along with every position on the defensive line, and it's the latter where he's likely to play his college ball. He lines up regularly at defensive tackle, though he doesn't have that truly broad frame to project to add the necessary weight to hang there at the next level. That means a guy whose combination of power and quickness best fits at defensive end, where he can hold up at the point of attack in the run game, but he also does a good job disengaging to get after the passer. He has decent long speed once he's around the corner, but doesn't have that first-step immediacy to be a pass-rush threat on every down just yet. The ability and desire to ride blocks and string out zone runs (or rolling pockets) shows his discipline and underrated strength, and as he develops, the pieces are in place to be a complete strongside DE.