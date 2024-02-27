Virginia Tech has offered Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie 2026 athlete Xavier Lherisse. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Miami (FL), Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, West Virginia, Charlotte, Middle Tennessee State, Western Kentucky

The latest

His primary point of contact thus far is non-coaching staffer Jeron Gouveia-Winslow, so a visit to Blacksburg may be necessary to kick Lherisse's recruitment into high gear. Colorado (thanks to Deion Sanders), Florida, and Georgia (thanks to geography) are atop his list for now, but with his francophone connection through his Haitian heritage, LSU is a major program of interest, as well. VT will have to get in gear to avoid falling too far behind to recover.

Film

Game breakdown

Lherisse is an explosive athlete who is an undersized (but still hard-hitting) safety at the high school level first and foremost. He excels playing in a deep zone and either turning to run with deep routes or firing forward when the ball is in the air. He arrives with plenty of force, and can either jar the ball loose or make players think twice about going over the middle on him. He covers a lot of ground deep, but doesn't get many opportunities at the high school level to prove his turn-and-run flexibility. He likes to be a ballhawk and turns interceptions into major returns, and as he continues to develop, should be an impressive prospect.