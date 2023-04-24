Virginia Tech has offered Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon 2025 quarterback Wyatt Becker. Here's a quick look at him.

Becker played his sophomore year at Notre Dame High, but will finish his high school career at emerging powerhouse Sierra Canyon. He certainly doesn't need to do it for the visibility: with nearly two dozen offers, he's one of the top QBs in the nation for the 2025 class. The Hokies' ability to pull talent from California has been mixed at-best (coincidentally, the last Californian they landed was also out of Sierra Canyon, 2021 DB DJ Harvey who has since departed for San Jose State), but the quarterback position is unique in terms of players' willingness to defy geography. A visit this Summer is possible, and that should allow for VT to be a serious factor.

