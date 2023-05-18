New Virginia Tech football offer: Will Black
Virginia Tech has offered Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall 2025 offensive lineman Will Black. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Appalachian State, Connecticut
The latest
Black hails from the Toronto area, but will play his final two years of high school ball at Choate Rosemary Hall, one of the top preps schools in New England. That move has seen his star rise in a hurry: he went from zero offers barely over a month ago to double digits, and has shown no signs of slowing down. His only visit last football season was to Notre Dame, and if the Irish offer they may be tough to beat, but given his newfound popularity on the recruiting trail, Black is expecting to travel to a number of camps this Summer to check out the programs that have shown interest in him.
Game breakdown
Black's length and straight-line speed are immediately apparent on film. He has the frame to be an edge protector with the best of them, and he has the wheels to get downfield for second-level blocks and to pull across the line of scrimmage. At this stage in his development, though, he is fairly raw from a technique standpoint. He's not as comfortable moving laterally or backward as he his forward, and he'll have to improve his footwork to truly lock down an edge. While he likes to bury defensive linemen, he also tends to lean forward and duck his head when drive-blocking, meaning better DL will be able to shed him and leave him blocking air. A move to the United States and a chance to learn technique at a high level should help him refine quickly.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---