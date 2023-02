Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore City College 2025 wide receiver Vernon Allen III. Here's a quick look at him.

The Hokies are in the door relatively early for Allen as they try to prove their scouting chops in the DMV region up to Baltimore. VT has also offered 2024 teammate Jahmari Powell-Wonson, so there's an opportunity to build connections with both of them. Allen has visited Maryland and Delaware at this early stage, but now that the Orange and Maroon have shown to be serious about their interest, he and Powell-Wonson will likely make the trip down to Blacksburg for a spring practice.

