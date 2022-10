Virginia Tech has offered Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt 2023 athlete Tyshawn Russell. Here's a quick look at him.

Russell is a high school classmate of 2023 commit Gabriel Arena. A talented two-way player who lines up at both receiver and defensive back, the Hokies' interest in him is on offense first. While Arena and some teammates have been regular visitors to campus this season, they didn't make it to Blacksburg Saturday, and high school playoffs may make it difficult to see a game in-person this Fall. However, Arena's influence and presence at VT should make for an opportunity to check out town, and could also be a major selling point for the coaching staff as receives remain a priority at this stage.

