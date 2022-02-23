 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Tyree Weathersby
New Virginia Tech football offer: Tyree Weathersby

Virginia Tech has offered Douglasville (Ga.) New Manchester 2023 defensive end Tyree Weathersby. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, West Virginia, Connecticut, Liberty, Memphis, UCF

The latest

Weathersby is relatively new to the recruiting process writ large, and most of his major interest has come over the course of the past month. His lead recruiter from the Hokies is defensive backs coach Derek Jones (the staff has divided the Atlanta area in some interesting ways), who is considered one of the stronger on the staff in that regard. He has yet to take any visits to college campuses, so if the Hokies can be among the first choices when that changes this Spring, they'll be able to vault themselves into the conversation as serious contenders.

