Virginia Tech has offered Mechanicsburg (Pa.) Cumberland Valley 2026 defensive tackle Tyler Merrill. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, West Virginia, Akron, Kent State, Liberty, Temple

The latest

Although Virginia Tech is his newest offer, the Hokies were actually among the earliest to show interest in Merrill: he visited for a game last Fall and has longstanding relationships with some members of the staff. Initially looked at as a defensive tackle, the fact that he's spoken with OL coach Ron Crook in receiving his offer likely indicates the Hokies; long-term vision for him. Getting him back to town to meet the new OL coach will be a big step in continuing his recruitment.

Game breakdown

Merrill appears to be bound for the offensive line at the next level, so his film there is most relevant. He's the sort of guy who coaches immediately describe as "playing mean," with a desire to block to and through the whistle. Even when opponents have been eliminated from the play, he continues driving them. He has a certain ease about the way he blends his natural power with the athletic ability to move opponents out of the hole. In pass protection, he can get rocked back on contact, but he mirrors his footwork of the pass-rush well, and he keeps his feet moving to maintain good angles. He has upper-body strength but is still learning to use his hand technique to get and stay inside, and he's continuing to work on his flexibility in all phases.

