Virginia Tech has offered Cincinnati St. Xavier 2025 offensive lineman Tucker Kattus. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Toledo, Wisconsin, Marshall, Miami (OH), Ohio

The latest

Kattus has made the rounds to some of the college programs that are best-known for developing elite offensive linemen in recent years - Arkansas, Michigan, Pitt, Wisconsin - and even some that fit that profile but haven't offered yet (Ohio State and Penn State most notably). The Hokies will have to get him to town to have a real shot here, but offensive line coach Ron Crook's connections to the Cincinnati area, where he previously coached the Bearcats, should be some help. VT has increased its footprint in the Buckeye State... but there's tough competition here even before the namesake program offers, as well.

Film

Game breakdown

Despite already being over 300 pounds, Kattus moves very well, and he likes to pull across the line in the run game (and even in play-action to protect from different angles than he's used to). His footwork can feel a little bit scripted in those instances - he hits the steps he's used to, and then has to pause a beat to evaluate what's in front of him to make his blocks - but with repetition, that will work out of his game. He has good power (though not great, and he can be rocked back at times in pass protection) that will only get better as he continues to shape his body. He also has a solid set of techniques with his hand work, and a feel for using the right one at a given moment to bring a defender to the ground. He has a very high ceiling once he gets into a college strength training program, though without elite athleticism or height, he may end up an interior lineman at the next level.