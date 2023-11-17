Virginia Tech has offered San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills 2026 quarterback Troy Huhn. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Arizona, Arizona State, California, Indiana, Nebraska, Penn State, Texas A&M, UCF, San Diego State

The latest

Like a few of the other recent offers from the Golden State, Huhn has shown the initiative to visit programs around the country - among those that have yet to offer, he's been to Florida, LSU, and Texas, among others - so now that the Hokies have shown serious interest, they should be able to convince him to take a camp visit between his sophomore and junior years this upcoming Summer. That first taste of town (you are likely not surprised to hear Blacksburg is very different from San Diego) and getting to connect with on-field staffers after communicating with offensive analyst Brian Crist to receive his offer.

Film

Game breakdown

Huhn's footwork can be a little bit noisy in his drop, particularly three-step drops from the shotgun. He hops to a spot on the field and hitch-steps rather than keeping grounded through the drop. Oddly, more complex drops from under center look much cleaner. Huhn does do a good job planting to step into his throws, and he tosses an absolutely beautiful deep ball. He has good size for the position, and can see passing lanes well. He also does a good job reading a progression, rather than strictly locking on to his No. 1 option on a given play. He has a little bit of mobility and can improvise under pressure, but is more of a pure pocket guy at this stage.