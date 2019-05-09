New Virginia Tech football offer: Trey Shaw
Virginia Tech has offered Notasulga (Ala.) Reeltown 2020 TE/LB/Athlete Eric Shaw. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech, LSU, Notre Dame, West Virginia, others
The latest
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news