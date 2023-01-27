Virginia Tech has offered Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee 2024 athlete Trey Horne. Here's a quick look at him.

Horne comes from a program with a lot of Hokie familiarity - Rabun Gap alum Tucker Holloway had a star turn as a punt returner during his freshman season in the Fall, and during the course of his recruitment n the 2022 class, several players from the boarding school took multiple visits to Blacksburg. Horne was in town for the win over Boston College n September, and that's a good early start to really making his recruitment a serious one. Projected as a receiver (like Holloway, he was a quarterback before joining the Rabun Gap program), the Hokies have a lot to sell and a clear pathway that is proven to provide success.

