News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-27 07:44:57 -0600') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Trey Horne

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee 2024 athlete Trey Horne. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest, Air Force, Appalachian State, Army, Buffalo, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Marshall, Navy, Eastern Kentucky

The latest

Horne comes from a program with a lot of Hokie familiarity - Rabun Gap alum Tucker Holloway had a star turn as a punt returner during his freshman season in the Fall, and during the course of his recruitment n the 2022 class, several players from the boarding school took multiple visits to Blacksburg. Horne was in town for the win over Boston College n September, and that's a good early start to really making his recruitment a serious one. Projected as a receiver (like Holloway, he was a quarterback before joining the Rabun Gap program), the Hokies have a lot to sell and a clear pathway that is proven to provide success.

Film

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}