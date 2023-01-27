Virginia Tech has offered Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee 2024 athlete Trey Horne. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest, Air Force, Appalachian State, Army, Buffalo, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Marshall, Navy, Eastern Kentucky
The latest
Horne comes from a program with a lot of Hokie familiarity - Rabun Gap alum Tucker Holloway had a star turn as a punt returner during his freshman season in the Fall, and during the course of his recruitment n the 2022 class, several players from the boarding school took multiple visits to Blacksburg. Horne was in town for the win over Boston College n September, and that's a good early start to really making his recruitment a serious one. Projected as a receiver (like Holloway, he was a quarterback before joining the Rabun Gap program), the Hokies have a lot to sell and a clear pathway that is proven to provide success.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---