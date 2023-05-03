Virginia Tech has offered Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek 2024 athlete Trajen Greco. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Most schools like Greco in the defensive backfield, where he's a versatile prospect who can play safety or corner. Hokies offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen issued him his offer, and while Bowen hasn't been as active a recruiter as others on the staff (in part because of the realities of installing a new offense over the past year-plus), he has a longstanding reputation as a top-notch recruiter. The Hokies' needs and the fact that VT is more likely to see national success than the likes of Georgia Tech or Vanderbilt in the medium-term can be selling points, but the Hokies are playing catch-up given that he's taken a few visits so far.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---