New Virginia Tech football offer: Trajen Greco
Virginia Tech has offered Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek 2024 athlete Trajen Greco. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Appalachian State, Charlotte, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Liberty, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee State, Old Dominion, South Florida, Toledo, Troy, Tulane, UAB, Austin Peay, Dartmouth, Eastern Kentucky
The latest
Most schools like Greco in the defensive backfield, where he's a versatile prospect who can play safety or corner. Hokies offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen issued him his offer, and while Bowen hasn't been as active a recruiter as others on the staff (in part because of the realities of installing a new offense over the past year-plus), he has a longstanding reputation as a top-notch recruiter. The Hokies' needs and the fact that VT is more likely to see national success than the likes of Georgia Tech or Vanderbilt in the medium-term can be selling points, but the Hokies are playing catch-up given that he's taken a few visits so far.
Film
