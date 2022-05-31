New Virginia Tech football offer: Tovani Mizell
Virginia Tech has offered West Palm Beach (Fla.) Newman 2024 running back Tovani Mizell. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida A&M, UAB, UCF, Incarnate Word, Jackson State
The latest
Mizell projects as one of the top Class of 2024 prospects in the entire country, and he has the offer list to prove it at this stage. Fortunately for Virginia Tech, some of the biggest names in pursuit (Alabama, Clemson) haven't offered yet, so there's still a chance to get a foot in the door before their involvement becomes serious. Mizell, whose father played at UAB, plans to check out every program that offers - which means those that offer reasonably early should benefit. A trip to Blacksburg this Summer is likely, and at that point, the Orange and Maroon can really start to make their pitch.
Film
