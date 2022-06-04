New Virginia Tech football offer: Tomir Bransford

Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore St. Frances Academy 2025 running back Tomir Bransford. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Louisville, Penn State, Massachusetts, Toledo
The latest
As with other recent offers at St. Frances Academy, Bransford's comes in the immediate wake of a visit to the program by offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen, who has a long history of recruiting the DMV and Baltimore. Bransford wasn't part of the group from SFA that visited Blacksburg in January, so he'll have to use this Summer to get to campus and familiarize himself with what Virginia Tech has to offer. Such a trip is likely during camp season.
Film
