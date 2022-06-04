 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Tomir Bransford
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-04 09:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Tomir Bransford

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore St. Frances Academy 2025 running back Tomir Bransford. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Other offers

Boston College, Louisville, Penn State, Massachusetts, Toledo

The latest

As with other recent offers at St. Frances Academy, Bransford's comes in the immediate wake of a visit to the program by offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen, who has a long history of recruiting the DMV and Baltimore. Bransford wasn't part of the group from SFA that visited Blacksburg in January, so he'll have to use this Summer to get to campus and familiarize himself with what Virginia Tech has to offer. Such a trip is likely during camp season.

Film

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}