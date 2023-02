Virginia Tech has offered Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day 2025 receiver Thomas Blackshear. Here's a quick look at him.

Blackshear has had an under-the-radar start to his recruitment - even though the Hokies become the fourth Power-5 program to offer, and he took an unofficial visit to Florida State last month - but that won't likely be the case for long with a move from Benedictine Prep to nearby powerhouse Savannah Cavalry Day. The Hokies have strong connections in the region through OLBs coach Shawn Quinn, who was head coach at Savannah State before joining the VT staff. Getting Blackshear up to campus for a visit would be a big next step in his recruitment.

